Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $27.46 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 843.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 139,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 124,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.