Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $251.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $215.17 and a fifty-two week high of $254.14.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 29.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

