Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Display Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Display in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLED. TD Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $176.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.84. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $133.67 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 46.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 293.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

