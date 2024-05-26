Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

