Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.56%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 79.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 139,371 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

