Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.24. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 26,755 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative net margin of 113.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

