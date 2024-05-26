Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $143.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $121.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average of $107.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,536 shares of company stock worth $19,245,606. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,112,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

