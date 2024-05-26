ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,099. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

