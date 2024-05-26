ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,995,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,188,572. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

