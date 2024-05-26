ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 167,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 126,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FRA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

