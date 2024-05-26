ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 503.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 132.7% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 342,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 195,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Income news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,410 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,377,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Up 0.4 %

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Increases Dividend

NYSE:DMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,065. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Municipal Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.