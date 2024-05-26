ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.45. 1,148,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

