ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 158,285 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,700,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 553,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

