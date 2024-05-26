ProVise Management Group LLC Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.89. 2,587,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $125.01 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.86.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.