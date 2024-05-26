ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31,234.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 561,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,933. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.249 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

