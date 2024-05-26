ProVise Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,859 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $2,125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 55,641 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. 405,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,833. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

