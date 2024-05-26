ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,728,000 after acquiring an additional 111,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.99. 238,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

