ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,213,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 770.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 528,205 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,295,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 208,988 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,637,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,080,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

