Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.12% of Progyny worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 384,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,459,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,459,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,414.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,344. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

