Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $360,447.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,489,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.61 and a beta of 0.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on PCOR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,130,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,746,000 after acquiring an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Procore Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.