Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 5,270 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.35% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $76,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.99. 2,743,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,617. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.43.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

