Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 52,100 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $81,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $272,625,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $631,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,382 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,111,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

UBER stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,385,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,057,772. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

