Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 300 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.88% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $41,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,341 shares of company stock worth $1,685,088 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,745. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

