Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 11,400 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after buying an additional 216,818 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ROCK traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,021. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.11.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.