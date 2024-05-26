Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Matson were worth $23,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MATX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.65. The company had a trading volume of 177,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,691. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,656 shares of company stock valued at $746,256. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

