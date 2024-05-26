Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.56% of Carnival Co. & worth $117,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 100.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

CCL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,930,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,104,742. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

