Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 6,738 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.41% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $52,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,965.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,770 shares of company stock valued at $25,047,308. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,788. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.98. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.