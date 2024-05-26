Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $72,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.29. 8,732,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

