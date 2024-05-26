Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.90% of FormFactor worth $126,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,454,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 349,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,988. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FORM shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,442 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

