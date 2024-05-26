Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,813 shares of the software’s stock after selling 39,337 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.47% of Altair Engineering worth $32,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,414 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 191,866 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,208 shares of the software’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 147.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the software’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,847 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $403,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 19,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $1,796,804.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,941.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,969 shares of company stock worth $32,635,434 in the last 90 days. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALTR

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.