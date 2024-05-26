Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,794,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,020 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $201,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.22. 1,003,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,989. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average is $112.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

