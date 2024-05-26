Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,790 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $267,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $564,872. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

TRMB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 671,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

