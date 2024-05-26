Primecap Management Co. CA Has $26.95 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.23% of Saia worth $26,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $19.75 on Friday, hitting $400.00. 650,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,508. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.75 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $498.38 and a 200-day moving average of $481.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.