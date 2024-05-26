Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,139 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,091,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 186,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 124.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 473,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Trading Up 1.2 %

HCAT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. 468,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,710. The firm has a market cap of $397.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.