Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,570 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.21% of Valero Energy worth $92,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VLO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

