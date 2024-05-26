Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $33,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of STX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.19. 1,301,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,618. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.02, a PEG ratio of 192.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

