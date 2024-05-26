Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 147,341 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,876,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,341 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.05% of Arlo Technologies worth $46,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,900,000 after purchasing an additional 451,236 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 349,082 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,322,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,470 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,534,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after buying an additional 1,176,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $12.39. 627,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $462,506.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 661,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $462,506.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,447,743.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,314,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,348,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,386 shares of company stock worth $3,658,179. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

