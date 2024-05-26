Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $287.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.46. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.36% and a negative net margin of 131.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 622,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

