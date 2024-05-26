Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $0.78 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

