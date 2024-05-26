Piper Sandler Trims e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Target Price to $210.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELF. TD Cowen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.77.

Shares of ELF opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.56. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,859,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

