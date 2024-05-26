Photronics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Photronics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. Photronics has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Photronics by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

