Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 0.6% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $42,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,897. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

