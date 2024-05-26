Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Reduced by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 125,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 10.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. 22,589,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,974,800. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.