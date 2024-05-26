Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 408,022 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 17.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $213,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 43,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,926,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.95. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

