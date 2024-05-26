Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,735 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.65% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUEM. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,003,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 68,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,477,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,755 shares. The stock has a market cap of $271.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

