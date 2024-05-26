Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Reduced by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

PAYX traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,131. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

