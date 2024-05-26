Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $345.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $335.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $321.39.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $321.60 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.15. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,326 shares of company stock valued at $80,147,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 80,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 129.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 284.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,656 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,858 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.2% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

