Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $149,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,291.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,042 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,678,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $10.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,595. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.