Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) versus Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Financial Analysis

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pacific Booker Minerals and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 99.15%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -119.12% -110.38% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A 3.09% 2.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$690,000.00 ($0.04) -9.44 Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.99 0.59

Pacific Booker Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas (Argentina), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.