Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,839 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,696,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,132,000 after purchasing an additional 827,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after purchasing an additional 814,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS CALF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,095 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.